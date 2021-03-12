Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services [Image 4 of 4]

    LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    12.03.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    (From left) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shimul Patel, chief, Plastic Surgery Services, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Peck, chief, Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic, LRMC, operate on a cancer patient during the first microvascular reconstruction and anastomosis procedure ever performed at LRMC, Dec. 3. The first-of-its-kind procedure at LRMC expands services and capabilities at the only Level II Trauma Center outside the United States and principal evacuation and treatment center for all injured U.S. Service Members, civilians and Coalition Forces serving across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.29.2021 09:58
    Photo ID: 6995824
    VIRIN: 211213-A-EK666-0262
    Resolution: 5120x3657
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services [Image 4 of 4], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services
    LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services
    LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services
    LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    microvascular surgery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT