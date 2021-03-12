(From left) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shimul Patel, chief, Plastic Surgery Services, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Peck, chief, Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic, LRMC, operate on a cancer patient during the first microvascular reconstruction and anastomosis procedure ever performed at LRMC, Dec. 3. The first-of-its-kind procedure at LRMC expands services and capabilities at the only Level II Trauma Center outside the United States and principal evacuation and treatment center for all injured U.S. Service Members, civilians and Coalition Forces serving across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2021 Date Posted: 12.29.2021 09:58 Photo ID: 6995824 VIRIN: 211213-A-EK666-0262 Resolution: 5120x3657 Size: 1.3 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRMC launches microvascular reconstructive surgical services [Image 4 of 4], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.