Abraham Lincoln COVID-19 booster shot event

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 28, 2021) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Hyrum Ayao, from Lewisville, Texas, receives a COVID-19 booster shot during a shot event in the hangar bay aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Though not mandatory, the Navy recommends all Navy personnel receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Pitts)

