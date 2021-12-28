Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln COVID-19 booster shot event [Image 4 of 4]

    Abraham Lincoln COVID-19 booster shot event

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 28, 2021) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Hyrum Ayao, from Lewisville, Texas, receives a COVID-19 booster shot during a shot event in the hangar bay aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Though not mandatory, the Navy recommends all Navy personnel receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Pitts)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 20:19
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: LEWISVILLE, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln COVID-19 booster shot event [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    aircraft carrier
    booster
    naval aviation
    COVID-19

