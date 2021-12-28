Abraham Lincoln COVID-19 booster shot event

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 28, 2021) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Hyrum Ayao, from Lewisville, Texas, receives a COVID-19 booster shot during a shot event in the hangar bay aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Though not mandatory, the Navy recommends all Navy personnel receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Pitts)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 20:19
|Photo ID:
|6995503
|VIRIN:
|211228-N-TQ893-1048
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LEWISVILLE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
