Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Aviation and Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex deserve ‘Props’ for improved C-130 supportability

    DLA Aviation and Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex deserve ‘Props’ for improved C-130 supportability

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Warner Robins’ Planning and Support Division team members supporting the 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group pose for a photo August 12, 2021. The division’s commodities planning team conducted a deep dive supportability assessment of all C-130 propeller component requirements supporting the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. (Courtesy photo by Jimmy Tran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 18:16
    Photo ID: 6995427
    VIRIN: 210812-D-D0441-1001
    Resolution: 2833x2125
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Aviation and Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex deserve ‘Props’ for improved C-130 supportability, by Natalie Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Aviation and Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex deserve &lsquo;Props&rsquo; for improved C-130 supportability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    Team Robins
    Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex
    DLA Aviation at Warner Robins
    Warfighter Always

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT