Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Warner Robins’ Planning and Support Division team members supporting the 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group pose for a photo August 12, 2021. The division’s commodities planning team conducted a deep dive supportability assessment of all C-130 propeller component requirements supporting the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. (Courtesy photo by Jimmy Tran)
DLA Aviation and Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex deserve ‘Props’ for improved C-130 supportability
