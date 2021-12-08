DLA Aviation and Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex deserve ‘Props’ for improved C-130 supportability

Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Warner Robins’ Planning and Support Division team members supporting the 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group pose for a photo August 12, 2021. The division’s commodities planning team conducted a deep dive supportability assessment of all C-130 propeller component requirements supporting the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. (Courtesy photo by Jimmy Tran)

