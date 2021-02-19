Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strudwick and Manuel exemplify decisive action and prioritization, making them DLA Aviation’s November Employees of the Month

    OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Natalie Skelton 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Currently on active-duty orders with U.S. Air Force Reserve at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 19, 2021, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation employee Michelle Manuel is recognized as one of the two recipients of the November 2020 Employee of the Month Award. Manuel is a customer support technician for the Air Force Customer Facing Division of the Customer Operations Directorate with DLA Aviation at Ogden on Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Location: OGDEN, UT, US 
    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation
    DLA Aviation
    Employee of the Month
    People and Culture

