Currently on active-duty orders with U.S. Air Force Reserve at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 19, 2021, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation employee Michelle Manuel is recognized as one of the two recipients of the November 2020 Employee of the Month Award. Manuel is a customer support technician for the Air Force Customer Facing Division of the Customer Operations Directorate with DLA Aviation at Ogden on Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah.

Strudwick and Manuel exemplify decisive action and prioritization, making them DLA Aviation's November Employees of the Month