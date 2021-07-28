Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flag Ladies

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    It takes a steady hand to sew a flag and Nancy Chhim, a #DLATroopSupport Sewing Machine Operator, is a pro at her craft. She’s the only person in the world who fringes the U.S. Presidential flag.

