    Commanding General Addresses Corporal's Course [Image 3 of 6]

    Commanding General Addresses Corporal's Course

    UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Pearl 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    211228-N-YS140-007
    Fort Pickett, Va. (Dec. 28, 2021) Brig. Gen. Paul Craft, Commanding General, Task Force Pickett, discusses leadership with approximately 100 corporals during the Marine Corps Corporal's Course. Two Army corporals are also participating. The Corporals Course is a Professional Military Education program for Marine corporals that places emphasis on basic leadership skills. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 15:18
    Photo ID: 6995300
    VIRIN: 211228-N-YS140-007
    Resolution: 2536x3810
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding General Addresses Corporal's Course [Image 6 of 6], by CPO John Pearl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORRES
    U.S. Army North
    Marine Forces Reserve
    NRNPASE-W
    Afghan Evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

