Commanding General Addresses Corporal's Course

Fort Pickett, Va. (Dec. 28, 2021) Brig. Gen. Paul Craft, Commanding General, Task Force Pickett, discusses leadership with approximately 100 corporals during the Marine Corps Corporal's Course. Two Army corporals are also participating. The Corporals Course is a Professional Military Education program for Marine corporals that places emphasis on basic leadership skills. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

