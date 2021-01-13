Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    922nd CBN deploys to support Afghanistan drawdown

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Daniel P. Elkins 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Soldiers from the 922nd Contracting Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are assuming command and control of Regional Contracting Center-Afghanistan in the coming days in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. They are assuming the RCC-Afghanistan mission from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s 925th CBN from Fort Drum, New York, which deployed in May 2020.

