922nd CBN deploys to support Afghanistan drawdown

Soldiers from the 922nd Contracting Battalion at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are assuming command and control of Regional Contracting Center-Afghanistan in the coming days in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. They are assuming the RCC-Afghanistan mission from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s 925th CBN from Fort Drum, New York, which deployed in May 2020.

