922nd CBN deploys to support Afghanistan drawdown

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 13, 2020) -- Soldiers from the 922nd Contracting Battalion are assuming command and control of Regional Contracting Center-Afghanistan in the coming days in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.



Leaders from the battalion cased their organizations colors at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, earlier this month for the deployment to assume the RCC-Afghanistan mission from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s 925th CBN at Fort Drum, New York, which deployed in May 2020.



“The 922nd CBN will provide contracting support for U.S. and coalition forces during the drawdown from Afghanistan,” said Lt. Col. Eric Banks, 922nd CBN commander. “I expect a wide variety of contract actions ranging from executing fuel support contract for the Afghan military and police to retrograding property from theater.”



Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced during a Pentagon briefing in November a drawdown of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and 2,500 in Iraq by this January.





Banks along with Sgt. Maj. Darlene Riggs, the battalion sergeant major, will lead their team serving as the command and control of Regional Contracting Center-Afghanistan over the next nine months providing contracting support throughout the Combined Joint Operations Area-Afghanistan.



The 922nd CBN is responsible for expeditionary and operational contracting support for the 101st Airborne Division and other commands while in garrison and integrated into the MICC-Fort Campbell Contracting Office. MICC-Fort Campbell executes contracting actions for supplies, services and minor construction on Fort Campbell.



“Our garrison contracting mission will continue while the battalion supports Operation Freedom’s Sentinel,” Banks said. “I am confident the rear leadership team will continue providing responsive, accurate and timely contracting solutions to the 101st Airborne Division, 5th Special Forces Group, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and Fort Campbell Garrison.”



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.

