Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Y in Catonsville [Image 3 of 5]

    Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Y in Catonsville

    CATONSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Alejandro Somarriba recieves his vaccine at the Y in Catonsville, Maryland, Dec. 13, 2021. Maryland National Guard members of VETF’s Mobile Vaccination Support Team assembled a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Y in order to provide COVID-19 vaccine access to people of the community. Multiple MVSTs comprised of MDNG members visit different regions across Maryland to help spread equity of the COVID-19 vaccines. The teams are equipped with the Pfizer, Pfizer Booster, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alexandra Huettner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.28.2021 13:05
    Photo ID: 6995171
    VIRIN: 211213-Z-AH104-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: CATONSVILLE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Y in Catonsville [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alexandra Huettner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Y in Catonsville
    Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Y in Catonsville
    Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Y in Catonsville
    Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Y in Catonsville
    Vaccine Equity Task Force at the Y in Catonsville

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDNG COVID19RESPONSE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT