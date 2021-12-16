Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard, Active Air Force train together at Camp Ripley [Image 4 of 4]

    Air National Guard, Active Air Force train together at Camp Ripley

    MN, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Nearly 30 Airmen assigned to the Kentucky Air National Guard unit and part of the 123rd Airlift Wing returned to Camp Ripley, Minnesota December 13-17, 2021, for a second round of cold weather training under the 123rd Contingency Response Group (CRG) which specializes in opening airfields in remote areas.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air National Guard, Active Air Force train together at Camp Ripley [Image 4 of 4], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

