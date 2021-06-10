Members of the 568th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron celebrate completing work on 23 KC-46A Pegasus aircraft during an event at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 6, 2021. The 568th AMXS is the first FAA designated Military Repair Station, which authorizes maintenance of commercial derivative aircraft such as the Boeing 767-based KC-46A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2021 Date Posted: 12.28.2021 11:52 Photo ID: 6995088 VIRIN: 211006-F-HI919-3002 Resolution: 6048x2592 Size: 7.68 MB Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 568th AMXS completes first year of depot production at new KC-46A campus, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.