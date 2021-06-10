Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    568th AMXS completes first year of depot production at new KC-46A campus

    568th AMXS completes first year of depot production at new KC-46A campus

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Photo by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 568th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron celebrate completing work on 23 KC-46A Pegasus aircraft during an event at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 6, 2021. The 568th AMXS is the first FAA designated Military Repair Station, which authorizes maintenance of commercial derivative aircraft such as the Boeing 767-based KC-46A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

    Tinker AFB
    Pegasus
    KC-46A
    OC-ALC
    568th AMXS

