    413th FTG hosts strategic planning event

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    Via video teleconferencing, Col. Jason Trew, Squadron Officer School vice commandant out of Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, gives remarks to kick off a strategic planning event Dec. 6, 2021, for the 413th Flight Test Group at Robins AFB, Georgia. Trew, the event’s keynote speaker, touched on psychological safety, having a growth mindset and practical issues that involve strategizing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 413th FTG hosts strategic planning event [Image 5 of 5], by Jamal D. Sutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

