Via video teleconferencing, Col. Jason Trew, Squadron Officer School vice commandant out of Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, gives remarks to kick off a strategic planning event Dec. 6, 2021, for the 413th Flight Test Group at Robins AFB, Georgia. Trew, the event’s keynote speaker, touched on psychological safety, having a growth mindset and practical issues that involve strategizing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jamal D. Sutter)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2021 10:36
|Photo ID:
|6995014
|VIRIN:
|211206-F-PO994-0023
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 413th FTG hosts strategic planning event [Image 5 of 5], by Jamal D. Sutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
413th FTG conducts stategic planning event
LEAVE A COMMENT