Vehicle Maintenance keeps the Wheels of ASAB Turning

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michel Clement, the NCO in charge of the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance shop, repairs a vehicle at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 16, 2021. VM ensures mission completion by supplying contingency-ready vehicles to U.S. service members and joint coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|12.16.2021
|12.28.2021 02:08
|6994784
|211216-F-SP573-1089
|3000x1861
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|3
|2
