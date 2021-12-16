Vehicle Maintenance keeps the Wheels of ASAB Turning

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michel Clement, the NCO in charge of the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance shop, repairs a vehicle at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 16, 2021. VM ensures mission completion by supplying contingency-ready vehicles to U.S. service members and joint coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

