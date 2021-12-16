Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC’s top leaders visit Hill AFB [Image 21 of 21]

    AFSC’s top leaders visit Hill AFB

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    (From left) Lenette Girres, Thrift Shop manager, Kim Miller, spouse of Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, Air Force Sustainment Center commander, Donna Schultz, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. Robert C. Schultz, AFSC command chief, and Laurie Hope, Thrift Shop volunteer, during a tour of the Thrift Shop Dec. 16, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The tour was part of a weeklong visit for AFCS’s top leaders and their spouses to meet with military and civilians in the 75th Air Base Wing and Ogden Air Logistics Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.27.2021 11:09
    Photo ID: 6994414
    VIRIN: 211216-F-EF974-1017
    Resolution: 5478x3645
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC’s top leaders visit Hill AFB [Image 21 of 21], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

