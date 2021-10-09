Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11 [Image 7 of 7]

    Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Sheppard Fire Emergency Services Bell is on display as part of the 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021. In years past, bells were used in firehouses to signifiy the beginning of the day's shift. Bells were also used to signify when an alarm was sounded and when the call had been completed. In the most reverent of circumstances, the bell was used to pay tribute to fallen comrades who perished in the line of duty. A member of the Sheppard Fire Department completed a series of five bell rings in honor of those who gave their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.25.2021 17:24
    Photo ID: 6993781
    VIRIN: 210910-F-F3545-513
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 27.28 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11
    Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11
    Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11
    Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11
    Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11
    Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11
    Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tradition
    bell
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    tribute
    Sheppard Fire Department
    Sheppard Fire Emergency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT