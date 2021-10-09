Sheppard remembers events, lives lost on 9/11

The Sheppard Fire Emergency Services Bell is on display as part of the 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Service at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021. In years past, bells were used in firehouses to signifiy the beginning of the day's shift. Bells were also used to signify when an alarm was sounded and when the call had been completed. In the most reverent of circumstances, the bell was used to pay tribute to fallen comrades who perished in the line of duty. A member of the Sheppard Fire Department completed a series of five bell rings in honor of those who gave their lives on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Logan Thomas)

