Vice Adm. John Currier Interment Ceremony

Members from the Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard fold the American flag during an interment ceremony for Vice Adm. John Currier, the 28th vice commandant of the Coast Guard at Arlington National Cemetery Sep. 14, 2021. During his service, Currier served at six Coast Guard Air Stations, accruing over 6,000 flight hours, and served as the 23rd Ancient Albatross. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

