    Vice Adm. John Currier Interment Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Vice Adm. John Currier Interment Ceremony

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Members from the Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard fold the American flag during an interment ceremony for Vice Adm. John Currier, the 28th vice commandant of the Coast Guard at Arlington National Cemetery Sep. 14, 2021. During his service, Currier served at six Coast Guard Air Stations, accruing over 6,000 flight hours, and served as the 23rd Ancient Albatross. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 17:56
    Photo ID: 6993565
    VIRIN: 211114-G-AS553-1002
    Resolution: 4909x3273
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. John Currier Interment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

