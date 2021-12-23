211223-N-SS432-1034 EAST CHINA SEA (Dec. 23, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Kelci Westmoreland, left, a native of Saginaw, Texas, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Sean Liles, right, a native of Virginia Beach, Va., turn valves to maintain proper pressure for the vertical launch missile system aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Dec. 23, 2021. Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Powell)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2021 04:39
|Photo ID:
|6993393
|VIRIN:
|211223-N-SS432-1034
|Resolution:
|2400x1461
|Size:
|853.94 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|SAGINAW, TX, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Chafee (DDG 90) Sails In The East China Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Omar-Kareem Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
