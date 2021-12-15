LRIP and FRP contracts awarded for the Integrated Battle Command System

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – On Dec. 23, the U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires Mission Command Project Office awarded a competitive, best-value contract to Northrop Grumman for the Low Rate Initial Production and Full Rate Production of the Integrated Battle Command System over the next five years. This award represents the first significant competition for this major defense acquisition program since the 2009 award of the engineering and manufacturing development contract. IBCS is a keystone Army Futures Command program that will provide a decisive battlefield advantage through weapon and sensor integration and a common mission-command system across all domains, delivering an integrated fires capability to the warfighter while improving battle space awareness, decision timing and protection against threats in complex integrated attack scenarios. (Official U.S. Army photo)

