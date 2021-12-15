Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRIP and FRP contracts awarded for the Integrated Battle Command System [Image 1 of 2]

    LRIP and FRP contracts awarded for the Integrated Battle Command System

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – On Dec. 23, the U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires Mission Command Project Office awarded a competitive, best-value contract to Northrop Grumman for the Low Rate Initial Production and Full Rate Production of the Integrated Battle Command System over the next five years. This award represents the first significant competition for this major defense acquisition program since the 2009 award of the engineering and manufacturing development contract. IBCS is a keystone Army Futures Command program that will provide a decisive battlefield advantage through weapon and sensor integration and a common mission-command system across all domains, delivering an integrated fires capability to the warfighter while improving battle space awareness, decision timing and protection against threats in complex integrated attack scenarios. (Official U.S. Army photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 18:59
    Photo ID: 6993309
    VIRIN: 211223-A-AB123-001
    Resolution: 1021x681
    Size: 157.76 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRIP and FRP contracts awarded for the Integrated Battle Command System [Image 2 of 2], by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRIP and FRP contracts awarded for the Integrated Battle Command System
    LRIP and FRP contracts awarded for the Integrated Battle Command System

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    PEO MS

    TAGS

    PEO MS
    IBCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT