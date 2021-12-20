Spreading Holiday Cheer to Sailors at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton (NHCP) Pastoral Care Services and C.A.R.E.S. (Caring, Assistance, and Resources in Emergency/Everyday Situations) helped bring some holiday cheer to the Sailors at NHCP with an annual toy and food drive. Photographed are just some of the many gifts that were donated this year along with our volunteers (right to left: Ms. Vicki Miller, founder of C.A.R.E.S and Office Manager for Pastoral Care, RP1 Heather Lane and HM1 Angelic Slaughter).

