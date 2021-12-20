Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spreading Holiday Cheer to Sailors at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton [Image 3 of 4]

    Spreading Holiday Cheer to Sailors at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Photo by Felicia Crosson 

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton (NHCP) Pastoral Care Services and C.A.R.E.S. (Caring, Assistance, and Resources in Emergency/Everyday Situations) helped bring some holiday cheer to the Sailors at NHCP with an annual toy and food drive. Photographed are just some of the many gifts that were donated this year along with our volunteers (right to left: Ms. Vicki Miller, founder of C.A.R.E.S and Office Manager for Pastoral Care, RP1 Heather Lane and HM1 Angelic Slaughter).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spreading Holiday Cheer to Sailors at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton [Image 4 of 4], by Felicia Crosson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Donation
    Holiday
    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
    C.A.R.E.S

