    Operation Jaguar [Image 14 of 14]

    Operation Jaguar

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Photo by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Partner nation students from the 837th Training Squadron at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy (IAAFA) participated in Operation Jaguar, Nov. 30, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. Operation Jaguar is a capstone exercise that integrates training objectives within six different IAAFA courses operating in a deployed coalition environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian G. Rhodes)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 13:12
    Photo ID: 6992162
    VIRIN: 211201-F-XZ183-098
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Jaguar [Image 14 of 14], by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

