Partner nation students from the 837th Training Squadron at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy (IAAFA) participated in Operation Jaguar, Nov. 30, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. Operation Jaguar is a capstone exercise that integrates training objectives within six different IAAFA courses operating in a deployed coalition environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian G. Rhodes)

