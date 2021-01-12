Partner nation students from the 837th Training Squadron at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy (IAAFA) participated in Operation Jaguar, Nov. 30, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas. Operation Jaguar is a capstone exercise that integrates training objectives within six different IAAFA courses operating in a deployed coalition environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian G. Rhodes)
|12.01.2021
|12.23.2021 13:12
|6992162
|211201-F-XZ183-098
|2544x3454
|6 MB
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|1
|0
