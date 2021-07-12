Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th USO-Metro Annual Awards Dinner

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca Wilson 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks during the 39th USO-Metro Annual Awards Dinner, at the National Harbor, Maryland, Dec. 7, 2021. Brown introduced Master Sgt. Bryan Jimenez who was recognized during the event’s Air Force Special Salute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca T. Wilson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th USO-Metro Annual Awards Dinner, by TSgt Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

