Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks during the 39th USO-Metro Annual Awards Dinner, at the National Harbor, Maryland, Dec. 7, 2021. Brown introduced Master Sgt. Bryan Jimenez who was recognized during the event’s Air Force Special Salute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca T. Wilson/Released)
|12.07.2021
|12.23.2021 10:46
|6991583
|211207-F-IT851-0042
|4210x2802
|7.53 MB
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|0
|0
