    BOSS panel shares Soldier perspective [Image 3 of 3]

    BOSS panel shares Soldier perspective

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Quincy Adams 

    USAG Humphreys

    A junior Soldier from 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command reads a question prepared on behalf of fellow Soldiers during the Camp Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers reverse panel at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel Dec.14, 2021.

    South Korea
    BOSS
    USAG Humphreys
    SHARP
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

