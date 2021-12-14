A junior Soldier from 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command reads a question prepared on behalf of fellow Soldiers during the Camp Humphreys Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers reverse panel at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel Dec.14, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 00:53 Photo ID: 6991067 VIRIN: 211214-A-QA001-002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 684.76 KB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BOSS panel shares Soldier perspective [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Quincy Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.