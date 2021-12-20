Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale [Image 8 of 8]

    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USAG Humphreys

    Maj. Ryan Stone, executive officer of 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade delivers cookies to Private 1st Class Alexiz Marin, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, at the flight line on Camp Humphreys Dec. 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Monica K. Guthrie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 23:03
    Photo ID: 6990083
    VIRIN: 211220-A-A1109-003
    Resolution: 2656x1492
    Size: 491.02 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale
    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale
    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale
    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale
    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale
    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale
    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale
    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Almost 4,000 cookies delivered to boost service member morale

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    South Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT