    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Food Basket Packing at the Hickam Commissary [Image 5 of 7]

    Holiday Food Basket Packing at the Hickam Commissary

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    211221-N-LP387-1035

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 21, 2021) Service members unpack donated holiday food basket supplies at the Hickam Commissary for families affected by the current Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water health and safety concerns. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 22:39
    Photo ID: 6990068
    VIRIN: 211221-N-LP387-1035
    Resolution: 3449x2304
    Size: 818.98 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Food Basket Packing at the Hickam Commissary [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

