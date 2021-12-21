211221-N-LP387-1035
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 21, 2021) Service members unpack donated holiday food basket supplies at the Hickam Commissary for families affected by the current Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water health and safety concerns. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Lemmon Jr.)
|12.21.2021
|12.21.2021 22:39
|6990068
|211221-N-LP387-1035
|3449x2304
|818.98 KB
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|3
|0
This work, Holiday Food Basket Packing at the Hickam Commissary [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jeremy Lemmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
