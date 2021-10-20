Newly Built Barracks Craft APL 67 Moored In Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 20, 2021) —The barracks craft APL 67, a new capability of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) is moored in Dry Dock 6. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Conner Houghtaling)

