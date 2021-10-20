YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 20, 2021) —The barracks craft APL 67, a new capability of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) is moored in Dry Dock 6. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Conner Houghtaling)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 19:45
|Photo ID:
|6900538
|VIRIN:
|211020-N-OC881-1018
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly Built Barracks Craft APL 67 Moored In Yokosuka [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
