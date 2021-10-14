USO Tumon Bay Visits MCB Camp Blaz

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    10.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Shantavia Wilson, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz protocol chief, right, presents a coin to Aulundrew Tedtaotao, the USO Tumon Bay field programs manager, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, Oct. 14, 2021. The USO visited the base to foster relationships with the base and support service members while increasing morale. Since 1941, the USO’s mission is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

    TAGS

    USO
    USMC
    Visit
    MCB Camp Blaz

