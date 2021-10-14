U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Shantavia Wilson, the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz protocol chief, right, presents a coin to Aulundrew Tedtaotao, the USO Tumon Bay field programs manager, during a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, Oct. 14, 2021. The USO visited the base to foster relationships with the base and support service members while increasing morale. Since 1941, the USO’s mission is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 18:40 Photo ID: 6900466 VIRIN: 211014-M-WM087-2018 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 11.52 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO Tumon Bay Visits MCB Camp Blaz [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Andrew King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.