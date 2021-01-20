Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman of Minot: Airman 1st Class Torrmall Thomas

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Torrmall Thomas, 5th Force Support Squadron sports program manager assistant performs his daily duties Jan. 20, 2021 at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Some of Thomas’s responsibilities include organizing and coordinating intramural and extramural sports for the base.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle.)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:13
    VIRIN: 210120-F-AV821-001
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman of Minot: Airman 1st Class Torrmall Thomas [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Minot
    Minot AFB
    5th Bomb Wing
    91st Missile Wing

