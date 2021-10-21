436th Airlift Wing leadership recognizes this week’s Top Performer

Col. Matt Husemann, right, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents Senior Airman Keoni Ancog, 436th Aerial Port Squadron cargo processor, with a coin as the week’s Top Performer on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 21, 2021. Ancog was also presented a certificate by Husemann and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th AW command chief, for outstanding performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
