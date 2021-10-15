Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-47 VISITS INDIA [Image 14 of 14]

    VP-47 VISITS INDIA

    INDIA

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Canadian Forces PO 1 Brandon J Vinson 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    INS RAJALI, India (Oct. 16, 2021) - Capt. Atul Sopahia, senior observer, left, Indian Naval Air Squadron 312 and Cmdr. Timothy Bierbach, executive officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, pose for a photo during a gift exchange while visiting INS Rajali, India. The VP-47 "Golden Swordsmen", based out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, are currently operating from Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 07:44
    Photo ID: 6897640
    VIRIN: 211016-N-OZ224-239
    Resolution: 4408x2939
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: IN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-47 VISITS INDIA [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Brandon J Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

