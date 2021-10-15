VP-47 VISITS INDIA

INS RAJALI, India (Oct. 16, 2021) - Capt. Atul Sopahia, senior observer, left, Indian Naval Air Squadron 312 and Cmdr. Timothy Bierbach, executive officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, pose for a photo during a gift exchange while visiting INS Rajali, India. The VP-47 "Golden Swordsmen", based out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, are currently operating from Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson/RELEASED)

