Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor 360 Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor 360 Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Oct. 19, 2021) Sailors and Airmen participate in a Sailor 360 training session at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Oct. 19, 2021. The Navy-wide Sailor 360 is executed as a command-developed leadership program tailored to improve the quality of its enlisted leaders by creating a culture of growth using a combination of challenge, adversity, feedback and mentoring. This session was incorporated into the chief initiation for area Sailors and Air Force Airmen voluntary participating in it. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 22:00
    Photo ID: 6897329
    VIRIN: 212019-N-QY759-0007
    Resolution: 7496x5354
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor 360 Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor 360 Training
    Sailor 360 Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Training
    CFAO
    CPO Initiation
    Sailor 360

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT