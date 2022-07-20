KADENA, Japan (Oct. 19, 2021) Sailors and Airmen participate in a Sailor 360 training session at Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Oct. 19, 2021. The Navy-wide Sailor 360 is executed as a command-developed leadership program tailored to improve the quality of its enlisted leaders by creating a culture of growth using a combination of challenge, adversity, feedback and mentoring. This session was incorporated into the chief initiation for area Sailors and Air Force Airmen voluntary participating in it. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

