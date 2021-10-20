Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force Uniform Prototypes Revealed at Buckley [Image 5 of 5]

    Space Force Uniform Prototypes Revealed at Buckley

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Maj. Dylan Caudill reveals the double-breasted coat of the new USSF service dress prototype to Guardians on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Oct 20, 2021. The service dress prototype features a double-breasted front which allows for the coat to remain taught and professional looking on the wearer at all times. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

