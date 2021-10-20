U.S. Space Force Maj. Dylan Caudill reveals the double-breasted coat of the new USSF service dress prototype to Guardians on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Oct 20, 2021. The service dress prototype features a double-breasted front which allows for the coat to remain taught and professional looking on the wearer at all times. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 18:32
|Photo ID:
|6897136
|VIRIN:
|211020-X-FW870-1412
|Resolution:
|4988x3329
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
This work, Space Force Uniform Prototypes Revealed at Buckley [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
