U.S. Space Force Maj. Dylan Caudill reveals the double-breasted coat of the new USSF service dress prototype to Guardians on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., Oct 20, 2021. The service dress prototype features a double-breasted front which allows for the coat to remain taught and professional looking on the wearer at all times. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2021 Date Posted: 10.20.2021 18:32 Photo ID: 6897136 VIRIN: 211020-X-FW870-1412 Resolution: 4988x3329 Size: 2.11 MB Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Force Uniform Prototypes Revealed at Buckley [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.