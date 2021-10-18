Ambassadors learn about Dover AFB mission

Bulgarian Ambassador to the United States, Tihomir Stoytchev, left, Slovakian Ambassador to the U.S. Radovan Javorčík, middle-left, Col. Scott Raleigh, middle-right, 436th Operations Group commander, and Romanian Ambassador to the U.S., Andrei Muraru, stand in front of a C-17 Globemaster III during a visit to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2021. During the visit, the ambassadors learned about the history and current missions of Dover AFB.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)
