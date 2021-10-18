Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassadors learn about Dover AFB mission [Image 4 of 4]

    Ambassadors learn about Dover AFB mission

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Bulgarian Ambassador to the United States, Tihomir Stoytchev, left, Slovakian Ambassador to the U.S. Radovan Javorčík, middle-left, Col. Scott Raleigh, middle-right, 436th Operations Group commander, and Romanian Ambassador to the U.S., Andrei Muraru, stand in front of a C-17 Globemaster III during a visit to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2021. During the visit, the ambassadors learned about the history and current missions of Dover AFB.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:21
    Photo ID: 6896955
    VIRIN: 211018-F-BH656-1077
    Resolution: 5370x4061
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Romania
    Bulgaria
    Air Mobility Command
    Ambassadors
    Slovakia
    436th Airlift Wing
    AMC Museum
    436th Aerial Port Squadron

