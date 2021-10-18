Bulgarian Ambassador to the United States, Tihomir Stoytchev, left, Slovakian Ambassador to the U.S. Radovan Javorčík, middle-left, Col. Scott Raleigh, middle-right, 436th Operations Group commander, and Romanian Ambassador to the U.S., Andrei Muraru, stand in front of a C-17 Globemaster III during a visit to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2021. During the visit, the ambassadors learned about the history and current missions of Dover AFB.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 10.20.2021 16:21 Photo ID: 6896955 VIRIN: 211018-F-BH656-1077 Resolution: 5370x4061 Size: 1.7 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ambassadors learn about Dover AFB mission [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.