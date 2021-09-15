Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipyard Spotlight: Mathew MacCord [Image 1 of 2]

    Shipyard Spotlight: Mathew MacCord

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Aldo Anderson 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard's (NNSY) Preservation and Habitability Department (Code 970) Safety and Occupational Health Specialist Mathew MacCord does his best every day to ensure that no one gets hurt today, or any day, at America’s Shipyard. He was named the October 2021 Shipyard Spotlight.

