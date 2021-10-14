Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd RQS trains so that others may live [Image 15 of 15]

    33rd RQS trains so that others may live

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    10.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Eaven Allison, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, looks out over the landscape from inside an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a combat search and rescue training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 14, 2021. The training event involved multiple search and rescue teams across Pacific Air Forces as they all worked together to hone their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 02:56
    Photo ID: 6895895
    VIRIN: 211014-F-QC626-1116
    Resolution: 6883x4594
    Size: 16.98 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd RQS trains so that others may live [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live
    33rd RQS trains so that others may live

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Search and Rescue
    HH-60G
    33rd RQS
    CSARTE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT