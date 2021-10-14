33rd RQS trains so that others may live

Senior Airman Eaven Allison, 33rd Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, looks out over the landscape from inside an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during a combat search and rescue training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 14, 2021. The training event involved multiple search and rescue teams across Pacific Air Forces as they all worked together to hone their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

