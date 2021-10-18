Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Mine Countermeasures Ships Patrol The Red Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Mine Countermeasures Ships Patrol The Red Sea

    RED SEA

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Seaman Elisha Smith 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    211018-N-MR124-1017 RED SEA (Oct. 18, 2021) Mine countermeasures ship USS Sentry (MCM 3) transits through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, marking the first time MCMs have entered the Red Sea in seven years, Oct. 18, 2021. Sentry is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elisha Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 02:31
    Photo ID: 6895863
    VIRIN: 211018-N-MR124-1017
    Resolution: 2654x1769
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Mine Countermeasures Ships Patrol The Red Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SN Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Mine Countermeasures Ships Patrol The Red Sea
    U.S. Mine Countermeasures Ships Patrol The Red Sea
    U.S. Mine Countermeasures Ships Patrol The Red Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. 5th Fleet

    Red Sea

    NAVCENT

    Mine Countermeasures Ships

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Red Sea
    NAVCENT
    Mine Countermeasures Ships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT