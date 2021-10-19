NSTC Vaccinations

211019-N-PW480-0019 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 19, 2021) Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) flag aide Lt. Kellie Hall receives an influenza vaccine onboard Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) Oct. 19. Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center made the vaccines available to all active duty NSTC staff members. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. This training includes the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at more than 160 colleges and universities across the country, Officer Training Command (OTC) in Newport, Rhode Island, Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, as well as the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) citizenship development program at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

