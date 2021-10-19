Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSTC Vaccinations [Image 3 of 3]

    NSTC Vaccinations

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nikita Custer  

    Naval Service Training Command   

    211019-N-PW480-0019 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 19, 2021) Naval Service Training Command (NSTC) flag aide Lt. Kellie Hall receives an influenza vaccine onboard Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) Oct. 19. Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center made the vaccines available to all active duty NSTC staff members. NSTC supports naval accessions training for 98 percent of the Navy’s new officers and enlisted Sailors. This training includes the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at more than 160 colleges and universities across the country, Officer Training Command (OTC) in Newport, Rhode Island, Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy’s only boot camp, as well as the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) citizenship development program at more than 600 high schools worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 14:18
    Photo ID: 6895162
    VIRIN: 211019-N-PW480-0019
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 768.38 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSTC Vaccinations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSTC Vaccinations
    NSTC Vaccinations
    NSTC Vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSTC
    Naval Service Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT