USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

NORTHERN ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 11, 2021) Reconnaissance Marines, assigned to All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), operate an 11-meter rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RIB) during small boat operations with the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Oct. 11. Pearl Harbor and the 11th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

