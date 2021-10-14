Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission, partnerships during visit to Incirlik AB [Image 4 of 4]

    Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission, partnerships during visit to Incirlik AB

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    10.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, meets with Consul Amanda Pilz, U.S. Consulate Adana principal officer and consul, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 14, 2021. The 39th ABW supports the U.S. Embassy in Ankara and collaborates locally with the U.S. Consulate in Adana to help promote security and stability throughout the region.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    Third Air Force

