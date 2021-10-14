U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, meets with Consul Amanda Pilz, U.S. Consulate Adana principal officer and consul, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 14, 2021. The 39th ABW supports the U.S. Embassy in Ankara and collaborates locally with the U.S. Consulate in Adana to help promote security and stability throughout the region.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2021 05:46
|Photo ID:
|6894413
|VIRIN:
|211014-F-YG657-3012
|Resolution:
|6648x4437
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission, partnerships during visit to Incirlik AB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Third AF commander experiences 39th ABW mission, partnerships during visit to Incirlik AB
LEAVE A COMMENT