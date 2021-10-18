USS Arlington Sailor Directs Landing Craft Air Cushion

211018-N-PC065-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 18, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Dazaneae Jones, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), directs a landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, into the well deck, Oct. 18, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting advanced phase deployment training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
