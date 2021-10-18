Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington Sailor Directs Landing Craft Air Cushion

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    211018-N-PC065-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 18, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Dazaneae Jones, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), directs a landing craft, air cushion, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, into the well deck, Oct. 18, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting advanced phase deployment training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington Sailor Directs Landing Craft Air Cushion [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    Navy
    Sailor
    Well Deck
    LPD 24

