Rear Admiral Lahti Speaks With Misawa Sailors and Airmen

MISAWA, Japan (Oct. 14, 2021) – Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan (CNFJ) and Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ), speaks with Sailors and Airmen during his visit to Naval Air Facility Misawa. Lahti, who took over as CNFJ/CNRJ in July, was visiting the area to meet with personnel and familiarize himself, and his staff, with facilities in and around Misawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

