    West Point offers conduit for community to learn more about emergency preparedness, safety [Image 4 of 4]

    West Point offers conduit for community to learn more about emergency preparedness, safety

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Hudson Valley's Paws for a Cause therapy dog, Pepper Jack, meets a new friend during the Emergency Preparedness Fair and National Night Out event.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 10:19
    WEST POINT, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Point offers conduit for community to learn more about emergency preparedness, safety [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    National Night Out
    Emergency Preparedness Fair

