Sailors, Personnel at Naval Base Guam Celebrate Navy Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 13, 2021) - Sailors and personnel assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam participated in the Navy Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony at NBG Headquarters. In attendance were NBG CO Capt. Michael Luckett, NBG Executive Officer Cmdr. Stephen Ansuini, NBG Command Master Chief Gary Wise, and NBG Sailors and personnel in celebration of the Navy's 246th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

