    Sailors, Personnel at Naval Base Guam Celebrate Navy Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

    Sailors, Personnel at Naval Base Guam Celebrate Navy Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 13, 2021) - Sailors and personnel assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam participated in the Navy Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony at NBG Headquarters. In attendance were NBG CO Capt. Michael Luckett, NBG Executive Officer Cmdr. Stephen Ansuini, NBG Command Master Chief Gary Wise, and NBG Sailors and personnel in celebration of the Navy's 246th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 03:23
    Photo ID: 6885510
    VIRIN: 211013-N-OH628-1024
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors, Personnel at Naval Base Guam Celebrate Navy Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    birthday
    naval base guam
    navy
    resilient and ready
    forged by the sea
    246

