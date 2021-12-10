Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Woodcock Fish Restock [Image 5 of 8]

    Woodcock Fish Restock

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Andrew Saunier, a waterways conservation officer for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, adds fish into the lake for a fish restock at Woodcock Creek Lake at Saegertown, Pennsylvania, Oct. 12, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of engineers Pittsburgh District purchased a restock of fish that included 325 walleye, 250 muskellunge, 16,000 golden shiner and 32,000 fathead minnows. The restock was conducted to help replenish the fish population at Woodcock, which suffered a loss in March when a malfunction caused an unexpected drop in pool from the lake, sending many fish downstream. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission partnered with the Pittsburgh District by conducting several fish studies over the months and offered guidance on which fish and how many to restock. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 08:43
    Photo ID: 6884438
    VIRIN: 211012-A-TI382-0463
    Resolution: 5722x3872
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woodcock Fish Restock [Image 8 of 8], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Woodcock Fish Restock
    Woodcock Fish Restock
    Woodcock Fish Restock
    Woodcock Fish Restock
    Woodcock Fish Restock
    Woodcock Fish Restock
    Woodcock Fish Restock
    Woodcock Fish Restock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fish
    USACE
    Army Engineers
    Pittsburgh District
    restock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT