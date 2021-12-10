Andrew Saunier, a waterways conservation officer for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, adds fish into the lake for a fish restock at Woodcock Creek Lake at Saegertown, Pennsylvania, Oct. 12, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of engineers Pittsburgh District purchased a restock of fish that included 325 walleye, 250 muskellunge, 16,000 golden shiner and 32,000 fathead minnows. The restock was conducted to help replenish the fish population at Woodcock, which suffered a loss in March when a malfunction caused an unexpected drop in pool from the lake, sending many fish downstream. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission partnered with the Pittsburgh District by conducting several fish studies over the months and offered guidance on which fish and how many to restock. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.13.2021 08:43 Photo ID: 6884438 VIRIN: 211012-A-TI382-0463 Resolution: 5722x3872 Size: 4.67 MB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Woodcock Fish Restock [Image 8 of 8], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.