Coast Guard medevacs crew member from fishing vessel 9 miles off San José Island, Texas

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat - Medium crew prepares to hoist a medevaced crew member Oct. 9, 2021, nine miles off San José Island, Texas. Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request via VHF-FM channel 16 at 11:41 a.m. from the fishing vessel Thai Express stating a crew member had fallen and sustained a head injury and a broken arm. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

