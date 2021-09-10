Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from fishing vessel 9 miles off San José Island, Texas [Image 2 of 2]

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 45-foot Response Boat - Medium crew prepares to hoist a medevaced crew member Oct. 9, 2021, nine miles off San José Island, Texas. Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a medevac request via VHF-FM channel 16 at 11:41 a.m. from the fishing vessel Thai Express stating a crew member had fallen and sustained a head injury and a broken arm. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.09.2021 18:19
    Photo ID: 6881856
    VIRIN: 211009-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 212.31 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Medevac
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

