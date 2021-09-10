Commanding General of 2d Marine Division Visits Marines at Fort Pickett

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, the Commanding General of 2d Marine Division, speaks with Marines supporting Operation Allies Welcome aboard Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 9, 2021. Several elements from throughout the 2d Marine Division, along with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are currently supporting Task Force Pickett. The Department of Defense,

through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as

possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

