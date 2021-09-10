Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding General of 2d Marine Division Visits Marines at Fort Pickett [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Francis L. Donovan, the Commanding General of 2d Marine Division, speaks with Marines supporting Operation Allies Welcome aboard Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 9, 2021. Several elements from throughout the 2d Marine Division, along with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are currently supporting Task Force Pickett. The Department of Defense,
    through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as
    possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding General of 2d Marine Division Visits Marines at Fort Pickett [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

