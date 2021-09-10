Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Afghan Evacuees Arrive at Fort Pickett [Image 2 of 2]

    New Afghan Evacuees Arrive at Fort Pickett

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Kostovny, a company commander with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, currently assigned to Task Force Pickett, gives a welcome aboard brief to new Afghan evacuees aboard Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.
    (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Fort Pickett
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghanistan
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Task Force Pickett

