U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Kostovny, a company commander with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, currently assigned to Task Force Pickett, gives a welcome aboard brief to new Afghan evacuees aboard Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 16:41 Photo ID: 6881843 VIRIN: 211009-M-EM580-2046 Resolution: 5563x3709 Size: 22.94 MB Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Afghan Guests Arrive at Fort Pickett [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.