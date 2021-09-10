Afghan Individuals Leave Fort Pickett

An Afghan individual checks into Richmond International Airport to begin his new journey to a more permanent home in the U.S. after completing the resettlement process in Richmond, Virginia, October 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

