A federally threatened snowy plover receives an examination at the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021. Oiled birds are taken to the rescue center to be cleaned and rehabilitated. (Photo courtesy of International Bird Rescue)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2021 16:29
|Photo ID:
|6881837
|VIRIN:
|211008-G-SG988-0922
|Resolution:
|3558x2668
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, International Bird Rescue [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT