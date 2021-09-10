Ramstein resumes outbound flights to US after three-week pause

Evacuees board an outbound flight to the United States from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 9, 2021. This is the first flight to depart Ramstein after a three-week pause. Outbound flights were temporarily paused at the request of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention out of an abundance of caution due to the discovery of a small number of measles cases in the United States among recently arrived evacuees from Afghanistan. Approximately 8,800 evacuees received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and the majority of eligible evacuees received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant)

